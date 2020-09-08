Live Nation Announces Live From The Drive-In Concert Dates Featuring Indigo Girls and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Home News Aaron Grech September 8th, 2020 - 8:09 PM

Ticket vendor and concert promoter Live Nation have announced a new rive in concert series called Live From The Drive-In, which will take place across two weekends in Alpharetta, Georgia next month. The artists who will be headlining these events are Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Blackberry Smoke, Indigo Girls, and Yacht Rock Revue.

These events will take place the weekends of October 16-17 and October 23-24, with tickets available for sale here. There will be socially-distanced regulations in place for the event, with adequate space given between each parking space, which is also accompanied by a tailgating space. Hand sanitizer will be placed around the parking lot and in restrooms, while high trafficked areas will be sanitized frequently. The use of face masks is not required in the tailgating or car spaces, but are required if walking to the restroom. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks in their zone.

“We are thrilled to have live music returning safely to the Atlanta area for a great weekend of Live From The Drive-In. We’ve seen such a great demand from fans to get back to concerts in a safe manner and from artists to get back on the stage to perform again,” said Peter Conlon, President of Live Nation Atlanta. “It’s also really great to be bringing live event jobs back to some local crew and workers who have been out of work since March. We can’t wait to see everyone come out!”

Live Nation announced that it was considering Drive-In concerts back in May, and held its first series in Philadelphia last month, which held performances from AJR, Mt. Joy, The Front Bottoms and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Live From The Drive-In

10/16 – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

10/17 – Blackberry Smoke

10/23 – Indigo Girls

10/24 – Yacht Rock Revue

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz