Tash Sultana Announces November 2020 Live Stream Concert from The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia

Australian multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana has announced a new live stream concert from The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia, which will take place on November 28. This stream will be aired live, for free on YouTube, where they will be broadcasting the performer’s live concert, which will take place in front of a socially-distanced audience. This stream will begin at 9:00 p.m. AEDT/ 5:00 a.m. ET/2:00 AM (PST). Check out the stream as it airs below.

This show is part of the Great Southern Nights initiative in partnership with ARIA and the New South Wales government, which is set to benefit Support Act. Support Act is a charity assisting those in the live events industry who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am that stoked to be playing a show again–it’s been an insane year and it will be good to get up there and play to a crowd of people who’ve been missing live music as much as I have,” Sultana stated in a press release. “For those of you unable to attend in person, I’ll be livestreaming my show this Saturday on @YouTube.”

Sultana released a new track called “Greed” in June, which was followed by a studio jam video recorded in their Australian studio in Melbourne the following month. The artist is planning on releasing a new studio album called Terra Firma, which will be out next February. This album announcement coincided with the release of a new single “Willow Tree,” which featured neo soul and hip hop artist Jerom Farah.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister