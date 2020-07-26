Tash Sultana Releases New Video For Smooth Track “Greed”

Home News Peter Mann July 26th, 2020 - 3:32 PM

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Tash Sultana, debuted her latest single, “Greed” off her forthcoming, yet to be titled, sophomore effort. Her latest musical offer is the follow-up project to her 2018 debut full-length studio album, Flow State, via Sony Music Australia/Mom+Pop Music. Sultana’s single “Greed” premiered its studio jam version music video on Wednesday, July 15.

According to a press release, “The stunning black and white video for ‘Greed’ showcases Tash doing what they do best: playing every single instrument in the studio–from vocals to drums, guitar to bass, from the Melotron keys to the tambourine and shaker, to even the incredible syncopated hand claps they deliver. The video for ‘Greed’ was shot in June at Tash’s studio in Melbourne where they have been working hard to put the final touches on the upcoming album.”

The melodic groove that is Sultana’s “Greed” is impressively recorded and shot in black and white for its latest jam session type music video. Sultana’s immense talents are showcased in the music video using split screens, depicting the artist’s various facets of the song, whether its recording gently plucked guitar strings, smooth lyrics, drums, keyboards and boping to the groove while recording syncopated hand claps. The video makes it seem like Sultana’s treating her audience to an infectiously fun late night jam session to her latest smooth groove, “Greed.” To watch the “Greed” studio jam version music video stream below, via YouTube.

As previously reported, here on mxdwn, the genesis behind Sultana’s entrancingly groovy single “Greed” is further explained by Sultana herself, “…’Greed’, is about ‘how people change around you when you achieve some sort of success. People you’ve never had anything to do with try and climb into your life somehow, people you’ve known for ages suddenly go silent. People who never paid you for a gig suddenly want to book you. That person from high school that gave you s— for playing the guitar suddenly wants on the guest list. It’s a funny little thing all of this and what it does to people.'”

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister