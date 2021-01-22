Fear Factory Guitarist Dino Cazares Finds Bullet In His Windshield

Home News Sara Thompson January 22nd, 2021 - 6:19 PM

Guitarist Dino Cazares of Fear Factory found a bullet embedded into the windshield of his car. It is unclear whether Cazares was in his car when the event occurred on January 21.

Bullet hole in my windshield today, Los Angles Police Department asked me if I have any enemy’s I said “yes” and named 3 people. Let’s see where this investigation goes. LAPD said it looks like a 45 caliber, it’s a big bullet. pic.twitter.com/VArPo8i9XV — Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) January 21, 2021

The bullet was stopped from fully entering the vehicle by the metal bar which holds the dashboard. The Los Angeles Police Department were called in to investigate the situation.

Cazares has recently come out of a legal dispute and as a result is the sole owner of the name Fear Factory. Christian Olde Wolbers and Raymond Herra were previously members of Fear Factory and sued Cazares and frontman Burton C. Bell for the legal rights of the name Fear Factory.

The recent legal battles concerning Fear Factory left the band in need of financial assistance to finish their new album Monolith. The album was rumored to have been completed in 2018, but legal issues delayed the release. It was potentially the last Fear Factory album to feature the vocals of Bell, who announced late last year that he would be leaving the group.

Cazares plans to continue with Fear Factory, and though he is open to Bell’s return, he will find another lead vocalist if need be. Bell reiterated his certainty in leaving the band in an interview, sharing that the years of legal of legal disputes caused the singer to lose his passion for working with the band.

Front Line Assembly’s Mechanical Soul features Cazares, which was released on Friday, January 15 and contains the single “Stifle.”