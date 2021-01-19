Hear a Snippet of the Upcoming Billie Eilish and Rosalia Song “Lo Vas A Olvidar” from Euphoria

Home News Aaron Grech January 19th, 2021 - 4:05 PM

Pop star Billie Eilish and Rosalía will be teaming up on a new music video for “Lo Vas A Olvidar,” which will be out on Thursday, January 21 at 9 a.m. PST. A trailer for an upcoming episode of the HBO series Euphoria includes a snippet of the track, which was also teased on Eilish’s social media earlier today.

The snippet of music included on Eilish’s Twitter features some deep synth lines, and ambient sounds such as chirping birds, while the performer is seen basking in a stage light. Euphoria‘s trailer features some vocal moments, more abrasive synths and some of the same underlying tones present in Eilish’s snippet.

Eilish has reportedly been planning this collaboration since the release of her 2019 debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. “She(Rosalía) knows what she wants, it’s very refreshing….I was like, ‘wow, you’re the only person I’ve met who’s really like this,'” Eilish said in an interview with Annie Mac.

Last fall, Eilish was nominated for the 2021 Grammys for her work on the single “everything i wanted.” She also debuted a song called “Therefore I Am” last year, which had a debut at the American Music Awards. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? garnered Eilish Grammys in all of the “Big Four” award categories last year.

Rosalía released a music video for “Fucking Money Man” in late 2019, which compiled two of her songs “Milionària” and “Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero.” This video was directed by Bàrbara Farré, a music video director based out of Barcelona.