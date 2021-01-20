Musicians React to Donald Trump Leaving Office and Joe Biden Inauguration

Home News Aaron Grech January 20th, 2021 - 1:13 PM

Donald Trump has left the presidency after losing his 2020 reelection bid to former Vice President Joe Biden of the Democratic party. Throughout his four years as president he has been a divisive figure, but concerns regarding his leadership spiked during the last month of his presidency, which culminated in a riot at the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to overthrow the election results. The music world has now responded to his departure and Biden’s subsequent inauguration.

Both Ice T and drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue have compared his exit to an “exorcism.” Ice T has been particularly vocal of his criticisms against Trump during these last four years.

American Exorcism today…. 💥 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 20, 2021

The Presidential Exorcism has begun!!!!!!!!! — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) January 20, 2021

Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley and hip hop artist Dessa both reacted with relief at the news. “Noon. Thank, God,” Dessa wrote on Twitter.

phew — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) January 20, 2021

Both Mike Portnoy and Pearl Jam shared images of the flags that decorated the lawn on Capitol hill today, with Portnoy sharing a message of hope for the future.

This is a post of hope and optimism…any spewing of negativity and personal attacks will be blocked. Enough is enough…after what happened on Jan 6th, it will NOT be tolerated…Onward and Upward!! ☮️💜 — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) January 20, 2021

USA 📸: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/17LlUFOnJT — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 20, 2021

Ioanna Gika was cautious about the inauguration, expressing concern that either Trump or a figure like Trump could return in the near future. Killer Mike set up Biden with high expectations, telling him to “free all political prisoners.”

“i’ll be back in some form” is what villains say at the end of marvel movies as a nod to a sequel I don’t want to see. — ioanna gika (@ioannagika) January 20, 2021

Be the president that free’s all political prisoners. They are “all America” too. — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) January 20, 2021

Mark Morton stated that taking over the presidency was like “inheriting a landfill,” while Brandon Small and Laura Jane Grace commented on how Trump’s only term felt so long.

Imagine taking over the Presidency today… It’s like inheriting a landfill. — Mark Morton 🇺🇸 (@MarkDuaneMorton) January 20, 2021

Well, that was a long four years. — Brendon Small (@_Brendonsmall) January 20, 2021

That was a long fucking four years — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) January 20, 2021

Brent Hinds posted a picture of Trump’s departure with two emojis of different hands. Emmy the Great simply wrote “Words!!! I didn’t even realise how much I’d missed them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brent Hinds (@bhinds)

Words!!! I didn’t even realise how much I’d missed them. — Emmy the Great (@emmy_the_great) January 20, 2021

Vernon Reid said that John McCain, a deceased U.S. Senator who had a tenuous relationship with Trump was “LHAO” at the news. Phil Labonte, a conservative who plays for All That Remains, replied to his departure sarcastically. A Place To Bury Strangers replied with “So awesome! A woman in the white house!.”

The Ghost Of John McCain is LHAO. pic.twitter.com/d4EH1ERJUY — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) January 20, 2021

Worst dictator ever. https://t.co/LxTDPVlYZo — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) January 20, 2021

So awesome! A woman in the white house! — APTBS (@APTBS) January 20, 2021

Doc Coyle, the guitarist of Bad Wolves, posted pictures showing Trump in a somewhat controversial and negative light. Their old vocalist Tommy Vext was a Trump supporter, who left the band earlier this month.

Maggie Rogers commented on Nobel Laureate Amanda Gorman’s recitation. At 23 years old, Gorman is the youngest poet to recite at a presidential inauguration.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried