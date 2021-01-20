 Musicians React to Donald Trump Leaving Office and Joe Biden Inauguration - mxdwn Music

January 20th, 2021 - 1:13 PM

Donald Trump has left the presidency after losing his 2020 reelection bid to former Vice President Joe Biden of the Democratic party. Throughout his four years as president he has been a divisive figure, but concerns regarding his leadership spiked during the last month of his presidency, which culminated in a riot at the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to overthrow the election results. The music world has now responded to his departure and Biden’s subsequent inauguration.

Both Ice T and drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue have compared his exit to an “exorcism.” Ice T has been particularly vocal of his criticisms against Trump during these last four years.

Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley and hip hop artist Dessa both reacted with relief at the news. “Noon. Thank, God,” Dessa wrote on Twitter.

Both Mike Portnoy and Pearl Jam shared images of the flags that decorated the lawn on Capitol hill today, with Portnoy sharing a message of hope for the future.

Ioanna Gika was cautious about the inauguration, expressing concern that either Trump or a figure like Trump could return in the near future. Killer Mike set up Biden with high expectations, telling him to “free all political prisoners.”

Mark Morton stated that taking over the presidency was like “inheriting a landfill,” while Brandon Small and Laura Jane Grace commented on how Trump’s only term felt so long.

Brent Hinds posted a picture of Trump’s departure with two emojis of different hands.  Emmy the Great simply wrote “Words!!! I didn’t even realise how much I’d missed them.”

 

Vernon Reid said that John McCain, a deceased U.S. Senator who had a tenuous relationship with Trump was “LHAO” at the news. Phil Labonte, a conservative who plays for All That Remains, replied to his departure sarcastically. A Place To Bury Strangers replied with “So awesome! A woman in the white house!.”

Doc Coyle, the guitarist of Bad Wolves, posted pictures showing Trump in a somewhat controversial and negative light. Their old vocalist Tommy Vext was a Trump supporter, who left the band earlier this month.

Maggie Rogers commented on Nobel Laureate Amanda Gorman’s recitation. At 23 years old, Gorman is the youngest poet to recite at a presidential inauguration.

