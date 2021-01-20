Members of The Body and Braveyoung Form New Band Manslaughter 777 and Announce New Album World Vision Perfect Harmony for March 2021 Release

Home News Adam Benavides January 20th, 2021 - 7:57 PM

Famed drummers Lee Buford (of The Body) and Zac Jones (of Braveyoung, MSC) have unveiled their pulsing new musical duo, Manslaughter 777. The pair also confirmed their debut album World Vision Perfect Harmony will be released March 19 while releasing the album’s lead single and corresponding video, “Do You Know Who Loves You.”

The instrumental track takes a heavy ambiance approach as drum fills, snares and hi-hats pulse over various live images of urban settings, hospitals, parking ramps and police tape. As the drum and beats slowly build up, so does director Alex Lee’s manufactured sense of tension and anxiety in the clip before culminating to an abrupt end. The drumming duo’s sense of atmospheric sound is certainly impressive and certainly brings a fresh artistic feel.

According to a press release, “World Vision Perfect Harmony follows a decade of collaborations starting with The Body and Braveyoung’s Nothing Passes, as well as Buford’s recent acclaimed electronic experiments with Kristin Hayter (Lingua Ignota) and Dylan Walker (Full of Hell) as Sightless Pit. Manslaughter 777 indulges Buford and Jones’ deep knowledge of electronic music and sound-system culture.” The album was both recorded and mixed by Seth Manchester of Machines With Magnets.

Buford’s core band The Body have enjoyed widespread critic acclaim for a while now, and are looking toward releasing their own new album called I’ve Seen All I Need To See on Friday, January 29th, which features experimental track “Tied Up and Locked In.” Rolling Stone magazine recently claimed the band has “Become one of the most interesting and difficult to pin down groups in extreme music.”