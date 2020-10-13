The Body Announces New Album I’ve Seen All I Need To See for January 2021 Release and Shares New Song “A Lament”

Home News Aaron Grech October 13th, 2020 - 4:41 PM

Experimental metal duo The Body have announced a new studio album I’ve Seen All I Need To See, which is set to be released on January 29, 2021 via Thrill Jockey Records. The group have also released their first new single from the upcoming album “A Lament.” Their last non-collaborative album, I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer, came out in 2018.

“A Lament” is sharp-edged experimental track, opening up with an eerie spoken word clip, which sounds like something out of The Twilight Zone, as harsh distortion is played atop of it. Harsh screamed vocals in come in after the spoken word section, before it is unexpectedly cut up in strange parts. These elements give the song a unique feel, as the genres of glitch, metal, noise and industrial are mashed together into a gritty five-minute long track. The final minutes of the song explode into joyous post-metal inspired riffs, that fade out into distorted confusion.

<a href="https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/ive-seen-all-i-need-to-see">I’ve Seen All I Need To See by the body</a>

This project sees the group going into unique territory, after a string of collaborative projects with the industrial outfit Uniform and Sightless Pit, which features members of Lingua Ignota and Full of Hell. The duo’s Chip King and Lee Buford recorded a majority of the album on their own, with some slight assistance by vocalist/pianist Chrissy Wolpert and vocalist Ben Eberle.

I’ve Seen All I Need To See’s real departure from their sound comes from the realm of production. The Body teamed up with engineer Seth Manchester of Machines With Magnets to capture the complexities of distorted sound and engineer Matt Colton, who mastered the project. Colton repertoire includes work with electronic pioneers such as Aphex Twin and New Order, while his more recent work has been alongside experimental metal groups such as Sunn O))) and Sumac.

“The distortion has this ability to envelope you, and not push you away. It has this strange kind of beautiful timbre…once you give into the sheer power of it, and let it take you on a ride then it becomes this whole other kind of sonic experience,” Colton explained in a press release.

I’ve Seen All I Need to See track list

1. A Lament

2. Tied Up and Locked In

3. Eschatological Imperative

4. A Pain of Knowing

5. The City Is Shelled

6. They Are Coming

7. The Handle / The Blade

8. Path of Failure