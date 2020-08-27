The Body and Bummer Announce Split 7″ for September 2020 Release, Bummer Shares New Song “False Floor”

Home News Adam Benavides August 27th, 2020 - 6:12 PM

Experimental rock duo The Body has announced a split 7-inch vinyl release with Kansas City rockers Bummer, due out next Friday, September 4 via Thrill Jockey Records. While the project itself is collaborative, the music is not as the vinyl will feature one song from the two bands on each side: The Body’s “Child Liar” and Bummer’s “False Floor.”

Each song is heavy in its own right with Bummer’s “False Floor” exploding into chaotic metal guitars and screams almost immediately with The Body’s “Child Liar” offering just as much angst, chaos and noise. While Bummer’s new song will also be released digitally, “Child Liar” will only be released exclusively on the 7-inch vinyl.

<a href="http://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/split-7">Split 7″ by The Body & Bummer</a>

According to a press release, The Body are currently working on an upcoming full-length studio album, set for release sometime in 2021. Additionally, there will only be 500 copies of the ultra-limited release, which were pressed and silkscreened by the legendary Crosshair Print Studio in Chicago.

Both The Body and Bummer have garnered acclaim from critics with New Noise labeling Bummer “Another major new talent on the noise rock scene,” and Rolling Stone claiming “The Body have become one of the most interesting and difficult to pin down groups in extreme music.”

Bummer formed around 2012 in Kansas City and currently consists of guitarist/singer Matt Perrin, bassist Mike Gustafson and drummer Sam Hutchinson. Heavily influenced by the sludgy rock riffs of both The Melvins and Mudhoney, the band released its first full-length studio LP Holy Terror in 2018 on Learning Curve Records.

The Body was formed in 1999 in Providence, Rhode Island and includes Chip King (guitar, vocals) and Lee Buford (drums, programming). The band is known for taking part in collaborative projects having completed 10 collaborative LPs and one collaborative live albums during their career while also putting out seven full-length solo studio records.

The Body and Bummer Split 7″ Vinyl track list: