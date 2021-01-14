The Body Releases Subversive New Experimental Noise Track “Tied Up and Locked In”

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 14th, 2021 - 8:57 PM

Extreme metal duo The Body shared “Tied Up and Locked In,” the second single from their upcoming full-length I’ve Seen All I Need to See. The full album is due January 29 via Thrill Jockey Records.

Buried screams echo out over a wall of noise on the new track, competing to be heard over the extreme amounts of distortion and the rhythm of Lee Buford’s crashing sludge drums. The second half of the song moves from pure screaming to screamed lyrics, but Chip King’s vocal part is no less distorted then either.

<a href="https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/ive-seen-all-i-need-to-see">I’ve Seen All I Need To See by the body</a>

The first single released from I’ve Seen All I Need to See was “A Lament.” It begins with a poetic spoken piece, distorted guitar hits and booming drums. Glitchy production in the middle throws a curveball before it turns into a blend of drone metal and power electronics similar to “Tied Up and Locked In,” complete with distant screams. The smooth transition is intentional, as the songs are back to back at the start of the track list.

The Body have been pushing boundaries since they first formed in 1999, and became much more prolific during their rising success throughout the 2010s. Asides from successful solo albums All the Waters of the Earth Turn to Blood (2010), I Shall Die Here (2014), No One Deserves Happiness (2016) and I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer, they’re also known for releasing a lot of collaborative works. Some of the artists they collaborate with are Thou, Full of Hell and Uniform.