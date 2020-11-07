Bee Gees Singer Barry Gibb Announces New Album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 For January 2021 Release With Guest Features From Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton And More

Home News Kyle Cravens November 7th, 2020 - 7:05 PM

Legendary singer-songwriter and producer Sir Barry Gibb is releasing a dream come true project in the form of Greenfield’s: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol 1, out January 8. Gibb is perhaps most recognizable for having created the Bee Gees with his two brothers back in 1958. He is regarded as one of the premier songwriters in human history, and with his newest project, we find him revisit some of the classic Bee Gees songs that made them one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Greenfield’s: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol 1 is a retrospective of sort for Gibbs, as the albums track list is furnished with twelve Gibbs Brothers songs, redone and reworked in Bluegrass fashion, a genre of which Gibbs himself has long admired.



The album features an absolute pantheon of collaborators, which was an important cornerstone of the project, as it allowed Gibbs to work closely with his favorite colleagues and contemporaries, satisfying a lot of wish fulfillment for the 74 year old artist. From Dolly Parton to Brandi Carlie, almost every single track on the album is performed as a duet with a collaborator, with a few even sporting two artists with Gibbs, like “Jive Talkin,” which features Miranda Lambert and Jay Buchanan. You can check out the full track list below to see all the artists involved.

The album was also produced with the help of Grammy winner Dave Cobb, and one track has already been released to promote the album. It is called “Words of a Fool” and it features yet another Grammy award winner, Jason Isabel.

On working with Gibbs, Isabel said, “Barry Gibb is one of the greatest songwriters and singers in popular music history, and I’m happy to say he still has that beautiful voice and that magical sense of melody. Working with him on this project has been one of the great honors of my career. He’s a prince.”

The Bee Gees are one of the most enduring bands in popular music history. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act often cites its members as the “Kings of Disco,” those being the three brothers who founded the group, Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. With Maurice’s death in 2003, Barry and Robin only occasionally performed under the Bee Gees name, that was of course until the Robin lost a prolonged fight with cancer, leaving Barry the sole member of a group now retired. In 2015, Barry was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

GREENFIELDS: THE GIBB BROTHERS SONGBOOK, VOL. 1 TRACK LIST