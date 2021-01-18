Kitten Shares Stripped Back, Bass-Heavy New Song “Do U Still Love Me?”

Home News Aaron Grech January 18th, 2021 - 10:10 PM

Indie outfit Kitten have released a new synth laden single “Do U Still Love Me?,” which is out now via Orchard Records. This song is set to be featured on the performer’s upcoming studio album, which is currently slated for a spring release.

“Do You Still Love Me” is an earnest blend of 1980s synth pop nostalgia, accompanied by elements of spacey 1990s dream pop. The refrain of the title takes the listeners on a fluffy aural journey, before landing on a cloud during the song’s climax.

“We all know the situation: you get super drunk, piss off your friends, and make a fool of yourself,” Chaidez stated in a press release. “This happened to me one night in NYC during the summer of 2018. I felt awful when I got home, so I started writing to cope. What began as hang-over therapy turned into an opus for everyone who’s ever gotten to know me. Personal details aside, I think everyone can relate.”

Kitten have been hard at work throughout 2020, releasing a number of singles such as the aptly titled “What Year Are We In,” and the scorching summer single “My House.” The band also shouted out fellow LA icons Angelina Jolie and Christina Aguilera for their infectious pop single “Angelina.”

The year prior was also a big one for Kitten, who released their studio album Goodbye Honeymoon Phase EP, which also featured the single “Me.” Last July, Kitten held an interview with mxdwn.com, where they discussed “My House” and adjusting to pandemic life.