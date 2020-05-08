Kitten Get Topical on New Song “My House”

Home News Ariel King May 8th, 2020 - 5:49 PM

Kitten released their latest song “My House,” written during the beginning of quarantine. The track begins with simple piano notes as the track slowly descents into madness highlighting how many feel while being stuck inside.

“We wrote ‘My House’ during the early days of quarantine,” Kitten frontwoman Chloe Chaidez said in a statement. “Nobody knew exactly how to feel, and a sense of disassociation definitely bubbles within the song.”

The first few notes begin with Chaidez vocalizing “do” without any instruments, creating an unsettling sense which carries through the rest of the track. “My House” gives a tropical and bubbly feel, adding on to the anxiety hanging beneath the surface. Instruments clash with each other, creating a sense in which it’s difficult to know what all is going on.

The song highlights many of the feelings the world has been experiencing throughout quarantine, focusing on the uncertainty of events and when people will be able to leave their homes. It’s lyrics and instrumentals reflect the experiences found as one slowly goes insane while being locked inside.

“The reversion to childhood behaviors, the misplaced frustrations, the nagging feeling of being a plot point in a disaster movie – we put all of this into our song because, well, there’s not much else to do right now,” Chaidez said in a statement.

Chaidez is also a member of Charli XCX-formed band, Nasty Cherry, where she plays as a guitarist. Kitten and Chaidez appeared in the Netflix documentary show, I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry. “My House” is the Kitten’s most recent release since their EP Goodbye Honeymoon Phase, which included standout singles “Memphis” and “Me.”