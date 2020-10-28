Kitten Pay Tribute To Los Angeles Cultural Icon Angelina In New Track “Angelina”

Home News Krista Marple October 28th, 2020 - 6:26 PM

Los-Angeles-based alternative rock band Kitten honor cultural icons from the 80s and 90s in their new song titled “Angelina.” The song is the first single off of their upcoming full-length album that is set to be released next year. The music video for “Angelina” is due this coming Friday.

“Angelina” is an electrifying and upbeat tune that makes references to Angelina Jolie and Christina Aguilera to help bring the nostalgic feelings to the single. “Top down, Pasadena/ Got me feeling like a young Angelina/ Got the radio on, Christina/ Got me feeling like a young Angelina.” The lyrics touch on the lifestyle and the scenery of Southern California during the 80s and 90s.

According to a press release, Patrick Silzer, guitarist and producer of Kitten, stated that “Angelina” was created before the COVID-19 lockdown. “…So at first I worried that the subject matter might somewhat irrelevant. I’ve found, however, that in the absence of concerts and parties, riding around LA with a couple friends and listening to the radio loud is the most reliable way to briefly forget about it all,” said Silzer. The rock group released “My House,” their most recent song before “Angelina” during the beginning of quarantine.

Chloe Chaidez, singer of the band, stated “…It’s been tough. Every day is different, but we’re trying to stay positive and I’m thankful that I have the band here with me and we can be creative, and share our feelings and emote towards one another when we feel sad or upset,” said Chaidez in an interview for mxdwn about how it’s been being an artist in a pandemic.

While concerts, which Kitten are known for exceeding expectations at, haven’t been a common occurrence during the pandemic, it hasn’t stopped them or other artists from showcasing their talents to fans. Chaidez has utilized Tik Tok to flaunt the energy she exudes while on stage.

The rock group released their most recent LP, Goodbye Honeymoon Phase, in October of 2019. While their upcoming album does not have a release date set quite yet, it is most certainly highly anticipated by fans who have been following them over the last half-decade.