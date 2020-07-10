Sufjan Stevens Releases 10 Minute Non-Album Track “My Rajneesh”

Home News Paige Willis July 10th, 2020 - 3:34 PM

Sufjan Stevens has just released a new song titled “My Rajneesh.” This song will be the B side of his track “America” that was recently released, however neither of these songs will be apart of his upcoming album.

The two songs will be released as a single together on July 31 and will be available on vinyl for purchase.

Stevens new song is just over ten minutes long. His new song is followed by his latest release “America,” that was twelve minutes long.

“My Rajneesh,” alludes to spirituality and coming out of hard times bruised by still moving forward. Stevens writes, “After the storm, we shaved our legs to the skin Into the snow/our footprints showed where we’d been They gave us names/they said my name means war Dwelling in song/the lion and the lamb were restored”

The song because of its length and the meaning of the song can be very meditative and relaxing. Lyrically the song alludes to a spiritual experience and Stevens standing with God.

Contextually the song contrasts from Stevens’ other single of the year “America,” because of the message behind the song. In “America,” Stevens describes the the sickness in the American culture which is what he is protesting.Unlike “My Rajneesh,” “America” will be featured on his upcoming album.

Stevens’ upcoming album will be his latest album release since his 2015 album Carrie & Lowell. He has been involved in collaborations and released singles since, but this will be his first full album in five years.

Sufjan Stevens’ new album The Ascension, will be released September 25.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna