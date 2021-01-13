AFI Teasing New Songs “Twisted Tongues” & “Escape From Los Angeles“

Home News Krista Marple January 13th, 2021 - 7:10 PM

After announcing the release of their forthcoming album, AFI took to their social media to tease the release of two new songs that will be featured on new album, which has yet to be publicly given a title.

A tweet announcing that “Twisted tongues” and “Escape From Los Angeles” will be released January 15 along with a link to pre-save the tracks was posted by Rise Records earlier today.

AFI announced at the beginning of January that they would be releasing a new album this year. The band took to their Facebook page to say, “With the end of a year that has been, at best, challenging for all, we have news that we hope may bring you some joy. Very soon, new songs shall be yours…”

The 2021 album will be one of AFI’s releases since 2017. Four years ago they released their self-titled album, which is more commonly known as The Blood Album. After that, they released The Missing Man EP

AFI members Davey Havok and Jade Puget decided to start a spin0off project titled Blaqk Audio. The electronic music duo announced in early July of last year that they would be releasing a new studio album titled Beneath The Black Palms, which eventually debuted on August 21 via BlaqkNoise. Once the band officially announced the album, they also released Beneath The Black Palms’ Side A. The album’s Side A featured “A Distant Light,” “Consort,” “Zipper Don’t Work,” “Hiss” and “1948.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva