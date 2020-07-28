Blaqk Audio Announces New Album Beneath The Black Palms for August 2020 Release and Drops Album’s Side A

Home News Aaron Grech July 28th, 2020 - 1:14 PM

Electronic music duo Blaqk Audio have announced a new studio album Beneath The Black Palms, which is set to be released via BlaqkNoise in its entirety on August 21. The record’s Side A has already been released on digital platforms and includes the songs “Consort,” “Zipper Don’t Work,” “1948,” “A Distant Light” and the first single “Hiss.”

A music video for “Hiss” has also been released, showing plethora of glitched out visuals atop of the album’s cover. The song is modern update of 1980s EBM, with post-punk inspired vocals, brooding synth instrumentals and aggressive drums that give the track a dark, glitch-like feel.

This upcoming record has been called a “bird sister” of their latest studio album Only Things We Love, which came out last March. This record is set to build atop of the future pop style that was present in the last record, while blending in more EBM influences to broaden the project’s feel.

“Beneath the Black Palms is an affirmation, exaltation, and momentary illumination of rich, arcane shadows fortified by blinding and rapturous light,” the duo’s Davey Havok said in a press release. “Musically a bird sister of Only Things We Love, our latest record more deeply traverses our EBM and futrurepop roots while also extending into moods unheard from us before. I am deeply excited to have the opportunity to share it with all.”

Both Havok and Jade Puget are members of the alternative rock outfit AFI. Check out our review of the group’s 2016 album release Material, here.

Beneath The Black Palms track list

1. Consort

2. Zipper Don’t Work

3. 1948

4. A Distant Light

5. Hiss

6. Burnt Babies Fear the Fire

7. Fish Bite

8. Bird Sister

9. I’m Coming Over

10. Tired Eyes

11. It’s Not Going Well

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva