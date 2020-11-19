Eddie Vedder Shares Two New Songs “Matter Of Time” And “Say Hi”

Home News Roy Lott November 19th, 2020 - 11:25 PM

Eddie Vedder has released two brand new solo singles called “Say Hi.” and“Matter of Time” along with their accompanying music videos. “Matter of Time” received the animated video treatment and shows a boy looking for happiness. Check it out below

The “Say Hi,” music video shows Vedder playing the acoustic track in person.

Vedder released both songs as part of Venture Into Cures. As co-founders of EB Research Partnership, he and his wife Jill Vedder presented a live-streamed digital event free to viewers around the world on the official YouTube channels and Facebook pages of both Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam as well as on the Research Partnership site and social media platforms and NUGS.net. The event showed uplifting stories about individuals and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa alongside appearances and performances from celebrities and musicians to educate viewers about EB and raise critical funds for research toward a cure for EB and other rare diseases.

Judd Apatow, Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern, Billie Eilish, Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Gaten Matarazzo, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, Adam Sandler, and Renée Zellweger made appearances throughout with performances from Jon Batiste, Alessia Cara, Andra Day, Glen Hansard, Adam Levine, Keb’ Mo’, and Lukas, Micah and Willie Nelson.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister