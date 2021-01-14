Sia Shares Upbeat New Single “Hey Boy” featuring Burna Boy Alongside Animated Music Video

Home News Roy Lott January 14th, 2021 - 4:39 PM

Sia and Burna Boy have released the music video to their latest single “Hey Boy.” The upbeat track was released late last year as part of her album announcement for the upcoming release of Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture.

The music video is directed by Rafatoon and created by the Dreamboat company, taking inspiration from classic cartoons like Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Osmosis Jones. In the video, Sia is shown as an attractive singer in a club singing to an audience, which then leads to a colorful journey with Sia, Burna Boy and others. Check it out below.

The new album will also include previously released songs “Courage of Change” and “Together” and 11 others. It is set to be released on February 12 via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic. A feature film titled Music will also be released with a limited theatrical release following its album release. The film stars Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Kate Hudson, Tony and Grammy Award winner and Emmy nominated Leslie Odom, Jr. and Maddie Ziegler, who was the star of Sia’s music video for “Chandelier.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna