Sia Announces New Album Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture For February 2021 Release, Shares New Single “Hey Boy”

Sia has announced her eighth studio album Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture will be out February 12th via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic. The album features 14 tracks including the previously released tracks “Courage to Change,” “Together” and the newly released “Hey Boy” along with its lyric video. The catchy pop track was written by Sia, Jesse Shatkin and KAMILLE and produced by Shatkin. Check it out below.

A feature film of the same name will also be released with a limited theatrical release following its album release. The film stars Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Kate Hudson, Tony and Grammy Award winner and Emmy nominated Leslie Odom, Jr. and Maddie Ziegler, who was the star of Sia’s music video for “Chandelier.”

Hudson will play a character named Zu in the upcoming film, who finds out that she will be the sole guardian of her half-sister Music, portrayed by Ziegler, who autistic. The screenplay for this film was written by Sia and Dallas Clayton, and is based on a short story written in 2007.

Sia recently released another song called “Saved My Life” earlier this year which was written by Dua Lipa. She was a part of the Dolittle soundtrack, with a song called “Original.” Her group LSD with Labrinth and Diplo released a new song called “No New Friends” also released earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna