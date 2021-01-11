Sia Shares Empowering New Song “Courage To Change”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 11th, 2021 - 1:42 PM

Singer and songwriter Sia releases new song titled “Courage to Change” from her newest project Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture set to release February 12th.

Her eighth studio album features her empowering new song, “Courage to Change”. The project releasing next month, is also a soundtrack for Sia’s directorial debut Music, a movie which features Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Maddie Ziegler.

Sia released a lyric video for the song where she is performing the tune in one shot. The song starts off melodic and ethereal and takes a strong and powerful turn, which is much like Sia’s sound.

Sia speaks of the chaotic state of the world and her longing for her life to have more purpose to better change the world. “World, I want to leave you better, I want my life to matter, I am afraid I have no purpose here,” are some of the lyrics of the artist’s newest song.

Sia took to Twitter to share her support for the world and to send continued encouragement, following her new song.

You’re not alone in all this Watch the new “Courage To Change” lyric video https://t.co/6IuO5EeZZK – Team Sia pic.twitter.com/581Pdt3xvG — sia (@Sia) January 11, 2021

Sia’s directorial debut project, Music, in which the song can be heard featured on is set to release on January 14th.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna