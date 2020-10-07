Coachella Likely To Be Pushed Back Again to October 2021

Home News Aaron Grech October 7th, 2020 - 1:01 PM

It’s been a wild year for the Coachella Music Festival, which was forced to postpone its 2020 event featuring Frank Ocean, Thom Yorke and Rage Against the Machine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the event was initally pushed back until this month, the event was cancelled this year entirely, and now it looks like the event may not be coming back until next October.

According to Rolling Stone, sources close to the event say that the festival’s April date is “100 percent” moving, with the tentative date being the first or second week of October. “Frankly, they were supposed to announce [the change] over Labor Day. They hadn’t. And they were supposed to announce at the end of September — they hadn’t,” the source told the outlet.

While there was a whole roster of artists set to go this year, sources suggested back in June that the festival would likely see a different lineup. In May organizers were reportedly asking artists scheduled for this year to play next year’s event instead. Coachella’s lineup is typically announced at the beginning of the year.

s fanseagerly awaiting the return of Southern California’s most high-profile music event, its parent company Goldenvoice has launched a new initiative to expand the representation of the Black community at its events through the creation of GV Black. The fest’s notorious radius clause has been the subject of some legal battles this year as the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision made last year regarding the clause, which has since moved forward in the courts.