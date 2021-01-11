Dr. Fauci Says Concerts Could Resume in Fall of 2021

Home News Aaron Grech January 11th, 2021 - 11:43 AM

Fans on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

As COVID-19 vaccines steadily roll out across the globe, many are wondering when large scale gatherings such as concerts will be able to return. Dr. Fauci recently spoke on this issue during a conference for the Association of Performing Arts Professionals, which was covered by the New York Times. According to Dr. Fauci’s predictions, theaters and music venues could open this fall.

The timing of these re-openings is dependent on how many people get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, which requires at least a 70 to 85 percent inoculation rate. “If everything goes right, this is will occur some time in the fall of 2021, so that by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience,” Fauci stated.

Fauci went on to explain that if venues are equipped with proper ventilation and air filtration systems, concerts may be able to return with close to full capacity, with mask wearing as the only requirement. “I think you can then start getting back to almost full capacity of seating,” Fauci elaborated.

Vaccines are currently being rolled out more slowly than anticipated, however countries such as Australia and New Zealand have already re-opened for live concerts. Dr. Fauci’s prediction is later than Live Nation President Joe Berchtold, who is expecting amphitheater and outdoor shows to return this summer. The doctor’s statement also corresponds with what several healthcare experts said during another panel with the New York Times last summer.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado