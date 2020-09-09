NOFX Announces Lineup for Weekend at Fatty’s Live Stream Event Including Fishbone, Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Avenged Sevenfold

Home News Aaron Grech September 9th, 2020 - 10:24 PM

Punk rock band NOFX have announced the lineup for their Weekend at Fatty’s Live Stream, which is set to take place on September 19 at 5 p.m. ET. Slightly Stoopid, Fishbone, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and Get Dead are on the bill for the event while Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace and Avenged Sevenfold are billed as special guests alongside comedians, graffiti artists and all night campfire stories.

Tickets for the upcoming event are available here. NOFX will be playing their 1992 studio album White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean live for the first time ever on this stream.

It’s been a busy year for NOFX who teamed up with English folk rock performer Frank Turner for the collaborative studio album West Coast vs. Wessex back in July. Both artists recently covered each other’s songs and released seperate music videos ahead of its release. They recently held an appearance at Punk Rock Bowling, which also held performances from Bouncing Souls and Anti-Flag.The group released a comedic music video for the song “I Love You More Than I Hate Me.” The band’s frontman Fat Mike hosts a vinyl subscription series called The Dumpster Diver Record Club featuring 104 recordings originally written for a scrapped punk musical.

M Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold made an appearance alongside Aaron Gillespie of Underoath for the newly released Atreyu Song “Super Hero.” The singer recently apologized for the band’s past controversial imagery and implored the rock and metal communities to support the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice. Fishbone, a fusion group that has blended elements of ska, punk, funk, metal, reggae and soul in their music, was scheduled for SoCal Hoedown this year, however this was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat