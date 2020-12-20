NOFX Announce New Year’s Day Live Stream Event Playing Punk in Drublic

NOFX an American punk band announced that they are going to be hosting a live stream event where they will play their 1994 album Punk In Drublic in full. The event takes place on New Year’s Day in lead singer Fat Mike’s backyard at 4:00 p.m. eastern time 1:00 p.m. pacific time. Tickets and merchandise can be purchased on the bands website.

Punk In Drublic was originally released on July 19, 1994 and was the bands most successful album to date. It was the only album to be certified gold which cemented the bands fame and increased their popularity. It includes one of their most famous songs entitled “Don’t Call Me White.”

Previously NOFX did live streams from Fat Mike’s backyard of one of their other albums namely 1992’s White Trash, Two Heebs And A Bean. That event took place on September 19, 2020 and included appearances by bands such as Avenged Sevenfold, Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Fishbone.

NOFX collaborated with Frank Turner for a split album where they covered each others songs and released two new music videos one for the song “Bob” and one for “Thatcher F*cked The Kids.” The group also shared a grimly comical video for the song “I Love You More Than I Hate Me.”

photo credit: Raymond Flotat