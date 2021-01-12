Kaada Shares New Classical Piano Arrangement of “Lieder ohne Worte, Op. 30, MWV U110: No. 6, Venezianisches Gondellied. Allegretto Tranquillo (Rearranged)” and Announces March 2021 Release for New Album Misinterpretations

Home News Aaron Grech January 12th, 2021 - 10:51 PM

Kaada has released another classical arrangement, this time covering “Lieder ohne Worte, Op. 30, MWV U110: No. 6, Venezianisches Gondellied. Allegretto Tranquillo (Rearranged),” originally written by Felix Mendelssohn. This track will be featured on Kaada’s upcoming studio album Misinterpretations, which will be released on March 5.

This take on the Mendelssohn piece manages to retain a deep and somber atmosphere, which contrasts heavily with Kaada’s interpretation of Grieg’s “Arietta.” All of the tracks on the album feature strings covered with putty, that gives the instrument a plucking, harp-like sound. Each pluck creates a sense of melancholy unique to Kaada, while sounding refined at the same time.

Misinterpretations will feature further takes on classical icons such as Schubert, Gounod, Chopin, Satie, Debussy

and Beethoven. Kaada recorded these pieces over four months at Wrongroom studio, where he claims to have recorded each piece “hundreds of times.”

“I feel that this putty piano-sound suits my way of playing,” Kaada explained in a press release. “When I discovered it, it was like I found a direct connection between my fingers and the sound coming out. With Putty-kit (Heftemasse, skoletyggis, Sticky tack) on every string, I was not only playing the piano, but that the piano was also playing me. I was super inspired, and started digging through my library of classical sheet-music literature. Slowly I built up a repertoire of songs that worked my kind of playing and the Putty sound.”

Kaada’s most recent studio album Closing Statements came out in 2018 and was supported by the singles “Home In The Dark” and “Everything Is An Illusion.” He also released two studio albums with Mike Patton of Faith No More called Romances and Bacteria Cult.