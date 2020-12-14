Kaada Announces First-Ever All Piano Album Misinterpretations and Shares Adaptation of Edvard Grieg’s “Arietta”

Home News Aaron Grech December 14th, 2020 - 10:40 PM

Norwegian singer-songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist Kaada has announced his first-ever all piano record called Misinterpretations, which is set to be released in 2021, although a specific date has not been given. The performer has also released the first new single from the upcoming project, which is an adaption of Edvard Grieg’s “Arietta.”

His take on “Arietta” reinterprets the romantic composition into a unique quirky track, with the piano sounding like each string is being plucked individually. According to the performer’s website, this unique sound was done by replacing the piano’s strings with a putty kit, which gives it this type of plucking feel.

<a href="https://mirakel.bandcamp.com/track/arietta-adaptation-by-kaada-after-edv-grieg">Arietta (Adaptation by KAADA after Edv. Grieg) by kaada</a>

Kaada has worked on a number of solo projects and films, while collaborating alongside the likes of artists such as Mike Patton. He released two studio albums alongside Patton, the first called Romances came out in late 2004, while their follow-up project Bacteria Cult came out 12 years later. This project included the single “Red Rainbow.”

His most recent studio album Closing Statements came out in 2018 and explored themes of mortality, particularly one’s last words before passing away. This album including the songs “Home In The Dark” and “Everything Is An Illusion.” DUring this project, he also changed up the way he approached his piano keys by playing them as lightly as possible.

“The theme of the album is about humans last moments and their final breaths. When I recorded the piano, I tried to play as lightly as possible, like feathers, like a spirit flying,” Kaada explained in a press release.