Lana Del Rey Shares “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and Announces New Digital Album Covering Standards

Pop artist Lana Del Rey has been having a busy year, releasing a new spoken word album Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass back in July, on top of her upcoming studio album Chemtrails Over The Country Club, set for release this December or in January 2021. The artist has now announced a new digital album, which will cover American standards and Christmas songs, along with a cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” originally featured in the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel.

While Lana Del Rey wanted to release the upcoming standards album in time for the Christmas season, the project was delayed due to COVID-19, which has pushed the tentative date back to spring. According to a statement obtained by The BrooklynVegan, this record is set to have Patsy Cline and Nikki Lane covers.

Her cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is set to be included on an upcoming documentary regarding Liverpool F.C. who have the song’s 1963 version by Liverpool, UK group Gerry and The Pacemakers as its anthem. Lana Del Rey uploaded a vocals only version of this song on Instagram, where she passionately croons over the song, in her trademark nostalgic tone.

Lana Del Rey’s previous studio album Norman Fucking Rockwell was a massive critical and commercial hit, landing on mxdwn’s top 50 albums of 2019, while two songs from the album, “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it” and “Looking For America,” made the site’s top 50 songs of the year.

