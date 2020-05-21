Lana Del Rey Announces New Album for September 2020 Release and Defends Herself Against Accusations of “Glamorizing Violence”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 21st, 2020 - 1:54 PM

New York City based singer/songwriter Lana Del Ray has announced her new album is set to be released later this year on September 5, and clapped back at critics who have claimed the singer is responsible for “glamorizing violence,” according to CNN. The singer took to social media to address her critics, and stated that the album would further elaborate on her feelings on the matter.

Del Ray called out the music industry in her post, claiming that artists such as Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Beyoncé “had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes,” and “cheating.” She added, “I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”

The singer commented that she believes it is “pathetic” that her music, which has depicted her in “sometimes submissive or passive roles” during her relationships, led to accusations that she has “set women back hundreds of years.” “There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me — the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes — the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves.”

Del Ray finished her post announcing her new upcoming album, that will officially be released in September of this year. Her upcoming audio book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, will further elaborate her details on the issue.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna