Scour Announces January 2021 Live Stream Concert with Toxic Narcotic

Home News Krista Marple January 8th, 2021 - 7:12 PM

Heavy-metal supergroup Scour have announced an exclusive live stream concert called Scour: Extreme Metal Unit Featuring Members Of Down, Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Pig Destroyer, Misery Index, And More. The event is set to be performed at member Philip Anselmo’s Nodferatu’s Lair Studio on January 29. Fellow artists featured on Housecore Records such as Shock Narcotic and some current or former members of The Black Dahlia Murder, Battlecross, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Child Bite will open for Scour for the event.

Anselmo commented on the upcoming event in a press release. “I’m excited to have another Housecore Records stream, this time featuring Scour and Shock Narcotic. Buy the stream and let’s jam!”

Individual tickets for the live stream event start are $9 while merchandise and ticket bundles go for $33, $66 and $99 depending on the bundle. More information on the event as well as ticket packages can be found here.

The metal group features Anselmo of Pantera, Derek Engemann of Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, John Jarvis of Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Mark Kloppel of Misery Index and Adam Jarvis of Pig Destroyer.

On November 27 of last year, Scour released their highly anticipated EP The Black. The recent release was the first from the band in nearly four years. In 2016, they released their EP The Grey which another one to follow in 2017 titled The Red. The 2020 Black Friday release was the final installment of Scour’s EP trilogy.

Around the time of the release of The Black, Scour began to debut music videos for songs featured on the new EP. Their first video release was for their track “Propaganda” while videos for “Flames” and “Doom” soon followed.

Although Scour was busy creating new music of their own, they still made time to create their own renditions of other metal hits. In late 2019, Scour covered Bathory’s “Massacre.”