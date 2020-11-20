SCOUR Recycle Old Horror Film Footage In New Music Video For “Propaganda”

Home News Maia Anderson November 20th, 2020 - 10:27 PM

Heavy metal supergroup SCOUR has released a new single, “Propaganda” from their upcoming EP, The Black, which is set to be released Nov. 27. The band also released a music video for the single that features old horror film footage.

“We’ve all been inundated with propaganda over our entire lifetimes. The modern day is no different, and this song drives the point home,” said SCOUR vocalist Philip Anselmo, also of Pantera, in a press release. “If I were to take a song like ‘5 Minutes Alone’ and cut it with clips of Steve Martin and Cheech & Chong, it would make about as much sense as the SCOUR ‘Propaganda’ video. A couple all time favorites, Boris Karloff and Vincent Price, can be seen in clips from some notable horror films.”

The video shows an old school, black and white television with footage of old horror films showing disfigured monsters, skeletons and dracula attacks. The song, “Propaganda,” is a very quick track at only 2 minutes long and consisting of hardcore sceraming vocals from Anselmo and ultra-fast drums with heavy, thundering guitars. Anselmo sings lines such as “They were screaming / Yet it was they who corrupted / Bled it, poisoned it, and made it die / A gesture of dismantling dismissal.”

The Black is the final EP in a three-part trilogy, starting with the self-titled Scour in 2016 followed by Red in 2017. The EP was mixed and mastered by Ryan Vincent at Apollo Audio Alternative with vocals and drums engineered by Stephen “Big Fella” Berrigan. Artists including Erik Rutan of Hate Eternal, Pat O’Brien of Cannibal Corpse and actor Jason Momoa appear on the EP, which will be released on Nov. 27 via House Records in North America and Nuclear Blast Entertainment internationally. SCOUR announced the EP on Oct. 30 and released the first track, “Doom,” which features guest vocals from Momoa and a guitar solo from Rutan.

The band was formed in 2015 and consists of Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Superjoint etc.), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, ex-Cattle Decapitation), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index) and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Misery Index). They made their debut with the single “Dispatched” and had their live debut in 2017 with a cover of Pantera’s “Strength Beyond Strength.” The band has released a handful of other tracks, such as “Red” and “Piles.”

