Michael C. Hall’s Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Shares Eerie Cover of Phantogram’s “Cruel World”

Supergroup Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum featuring Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen released a cover of “Cruel World” by Phantogram. The song originally came from the 2016 album Three which debuted at number five on the Billboard charts.

The cover opens with the same Mellotron flute sound used on The Beatles’ track “Strawberry Fields Forever.” When the vocals enter a bass drum also enters and remains constant throughout the verse. Then during the chorus ambient synthesizer patches, heavy drums and guitar enter. In the original song a dark piano opens the song along with a bass pedal. When the chorus starts a hip hop kit, vocal samples and a guitar are heard.

The video for the cover depicts the members of the band in the forest lying down near trees and performing in front of a large rock. It includes a time lapse of all things seen in the video and even shows a deer. Towards the end of the video all the band members are running before the camera cuts to them motionless in a body of water.

The band’s debut album is slated for a February 12, 2021 release date. Earlier in May of 2020 they released a video for their song vicious.