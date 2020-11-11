Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum Announces Debut Album THANKS FOR COMING for February 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Eat An Eraser”

Home News Aaron Grech November 11th, 2020 - 9:05 PM

The Michael C. Hall-led Princess Goes to The Butterfly Museum have announced a debut album THANKS FOR COMING, which will be released on February 12, 2021. The group have also released a new music video and single for “Eat An Eraser,” which was directed by the band’s drummer Peter Yanowitz and his brother Andy. This single follows the release of “Vicious” back in May.

“Eat An Eraser” is a psychedelic experience, opening up with Hall dancing around as his head is on fire, before switching into even more trippy visuals, complete with bright neon colors and otherworldly effects. The climax of the video is particularly striking, as pink butterflies engulf Hall in an entirely blue frame, before it suddenly switches to stunning black and white. This style fits in well with the infectious dance track, with its groovy bassline, pleasant synth melodies, club ready beat and Hall’s intoxicating voice.

While Hall is best known for his titular role in the Showtime series Dexter and as David Fisher in HBO’s Six Feet Under, he has been performing with Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum since at least 2018. During the band’s interview with mxdwn earlier this year, Hall discussed how he keeps his acting persona separate from his songwriting process.

“When I write the songs or write lyrics, I’m writing them as myself, not imagining that I’m a character and speaking as that character. It’s all me,” Hall explained during the interview. “I suppose I’m influenced by everything I’ve done, but no, I’m not thinking about anybody, I mean people that I pretended to be, while I’m writing words.”

Despite his fame as an actor, Hall isn’t a musical slouch, as he came out of the Broadway scene during the early 2000s. His fellow band members are also music industry veterans, as drummer Yanowitz served as the former bass player for the alternative rock group Morningwood and drummed for The Wallflowers, while keyboard player and guitarist Matt Katz-Bohen has worked with the likes of Boy George, Blondie and Cyndi Lauper.

Thanks For Coming tracklist

1. Intro

2. Bombed Out Sites

3. Nevertheless

4. Thanks For Coming

5. Too Cool To Care

6. Armageddon Suite

7. Moodarama

8. Eat An Eraser

9. The Deeper Down

10. Sideways

11. Angela Peacock

12. Airhead

13. Tomorrows Screams

14. Cruel World (Bonus Track)