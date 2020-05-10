Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Featuring Michael C. Hall Releases New Video for “Vicious”

Home News Peter Mann May 10th, 2020 - 10:39 AM

Indie dance/electronic rock group, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, debuted their latest music video for “Vicious”, a track featured on their debut self-titled EP, this past Wednesday, May 6. According to a press release, “Michael C. Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lazarus), Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and Matt Katz-Bohen’s (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper) avant-indie trio Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum released their anticipated, self-titled debut EP on April 2, with lots more music to come.”

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum’s lineup is as impressive as it is uniformly eclectic. Frontman and actor Hall (vocals), of HBO’s Six Feet Under and Showtime’s Dexter fame, Yanowitz (drums/backing vocals) former bass player of alternative rock group Morningwood as well as original drummer of The Wallflowers and Katz-Bohen (keyboards and guitars). Katz-Bohen, who played accompaniment for famous acts such as Boy George, Blondie and Cyndi Lauper, spoke with mxdwn of how the band formed saying, “There was a show on Broadway in New York called Hedwig and The Angry Inch. We were all involved in the Broadway show in New York and that’s kind of how we all connected.”

The music video for “Vicious” in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, according to a press release, “It was shot on the NYC subway right before everything shut down.” As previously reported on Alt-Press, “It was filmed days before New York imposed stay-at-home orders in response to the pandemic. Michael C. Hall, Yanowitz and Katz-Bohen are frolicking on the subway like nothing’s wrong.” Yanowitz spoke to this when he furthered that “We shot the video on March 5 with director Samantha Scaffidi, who did our last video for ‘Come Talk To Me.’ On March 5, nobody knew what was coming. The idea of lockdown and social distancing wasn’t even a thought, and nobody was in a mask. Of course, on March 13, everything changed in New York City…”

The electronic synth bass heavy “Vicious” is very much like its accompanied music video in that it embraces its avant-garde nature. Its kinetic energy is bolstered by the three members of Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum showcasing their adventures while commuting in everyday New York fashion by public transit, the subway. It makes for a fun and nostalgic look at New York’s hectic, yet vibrant scene in the everyday hustle and bustle.

To listen to Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum’s “Vicious” stream below, via YouTube.