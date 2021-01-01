Willie Nelson Announces New Album That’s Life For February 2021 Release

Home News Krista Marple January 1st, 2021 - 4:00 PM

American music legend Willie Nelson has announced the release of his 15th studio album That’s Life. The forthcoming release is due for February 26 and will be available digitally, on CD and 12” vinyl LP under Legacy Recordings. That’s Life is said to show tribute to Nelson’s friend Frank Sinatra and the artistry he composed, according to a press release.

Nelson’s upcoming release was recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, which featured Sinatra as the first ever musician to record at the facility. Sinatra recorded multiple iconic albums at Capitol Studios during a 5 year span.

“I learned a lot about phrasing listening to Frank. He didn’t worry about behind the beat or in front the beat, or whatever — he could sing it either way, and that’s the feel you have to have,” said Nelson in an interview for AARP magazine. The two musicians were close friends throughout Sinatra’s life. Sinatra even opened up for Nelson in Las Vegas when performing at the Golden Nugget.

Earlier this year, Nelson announced that he would be releasing a new album titled First Rose Of Spring, which was due for an April 2020 release. However, it wasn’t actually released until July 3. A few months after First Rose Of Spring dropped, Nelson released a political track, “Vote ‘Em Out,” just in time for the 2020 presidential election.

Because most live events scheduled in 2020 were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of musicians and artists found themselves getting creative to stay engaged with their fans. For a lot of them, holding or participating in livestream events was a common go-to. Nelson teamed up with Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews in early April to host performances for the “At Home With Farm Aid” livestream concert. The event was held to support essential farm workers and small farms during the pandemic. Nelson first started the Farm Aid organization back in 1985.

That’s Life Track List:

1. Nice Work If You Can Get It (Ira Gershwin & George Gershwin; Sinatra-Basie: An Historic Musical First, 1962)

2. Just In Time (Adolph Green, Jule Styne & Betty Comden; Come Dance With Me!, 1959)

3. A Cottage For Sale (Larry Conley & Willard Robison; No One Cares, 1959)

4. I’ve Got You Under My Skin (Cole Porter; Songs For Swingin’ Lovers!, 1956)

5. You Make Me Feel So Young (Josef Myrow & Mack Gordon; Songs For Swingin’ Lovers!, 1956)

6. I Won’t Dance – featuring Diana Krall (Jerome Kerr, Oscar Hammerstein II, Otto Harbach, Jimmy McHugh & Dorothy Fields; A Swingin’ Affair!, 1957)

7. That’s Life (Dean Kay & Kelly Gordon, That’s Life, 1966)

8. Luck Be A Lady (Frank Loesser; My Kind Of Broadway, 1965)

9. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning (David Mann & Bob Hilliard; In The Wee Small Hours, 1955)

10. Learnin’ The Blues (Dolores Vicki Silvers; Session with Sinatra EP, single, 1955)

11. Lonesome Road (Nathaniel Shilkret & Gene Austin; A Swingin’ Affair!, 1957)