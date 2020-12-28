New Date Set for R. Kelly in Chicago Federal Trial

Home News Aaron Grech December 28th, 2020 - 9:44 PM

A new court date has been set for R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago, where he is currently facing 13 federal indictments, including allegations of sexual assault. This new date is currently set for September 13, 2021 and was moved from its original April 27, 2020 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which could change its date again accordoing to U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber.

Kelly is currently detained in Chicago as a result of these charges and he has unsuccessfully petitioned for his own release as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During his petition he claimed he was not a flight rick due to a $2 million.

The R&B performer is also facing further charges and allegations of sexual assault in Brooklyn and Hennepin County, Minnesota. Back in May, Kelly pleaded not guilty to child sex trafficking charges and pleaded not guilty to a bribery charge surrounding his allegedly illegal marriage to R&B star Aliyah when she was a minor.

Three men who are associated with the performer, Richard Arline Jr., Donnell Russell and Michael Williams were charged earlier this year with victim intimidation after allegedly threatening alleged victims of R. Kelly’s alleged abuse. These charges were brought forward by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Russell has also been charged with allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a theater screening the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. This series originally appeared on the Lifetime network last January and documented the multiple allegations of sexual assault that were made against Kelly.