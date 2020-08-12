Three Men Associated with R. Kelly Charged with Victim Intimidation

Home News Aaron Grech August 12th, 2020 - 2:48 PM

Three men associated with R. Kelly: Richard Arline, Jr., Donnell Russell and Michael Williams, have been charged with intimidating and threatening alleged victims of R. Kelly’s alleged abuse. These charges were brought forward by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. Kelly is currently detained in Chicago, where he faces multiple criminal charges, including alleged sexual assault. He is also facing charges in Brooklyn and Hennepin County, Minnesota.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Arline, Jr, is a “a self-proclaimed longtime friend of Kelly.” He is accused of bribing an alleged victim, allegedly offering $500,000 “to keep her from cooperating with the government.”

Russell has been identified as “a self-described manager, advisor and friend of Kelly.” He is accused of allegedly harassing one of the alleged victims and her mother through letters, text messages, and internet posts. The office also claims that Russell allegedly “threatened to reveal sexually explicit photographs of Jane Doe, (an alleged victim in the Kelly case), and to publicly reveal her sexual history if she did not withdraw her lawsuit against Kelly and ‘cease her participation and association with the organizers’ of a ‘negative campaign’ against Kelly.’”

Williams is allegedly related to one of Kelly’s former publicist, and is accused of allegedly “set(ting) fire to an SUV parked outside a residence in Florida where an alleged victim in the Kelly case and others were staying.”

Kelly pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges back in May. He also unsuccessfully petitioned to be released from prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic.