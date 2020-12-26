Punk Rock Karaoke Featuring Bad Religion’s Greg Hetson, NOFX’s Eric Melvin, Goldfinger’s Darrin Pfeiffer And Pennywise’s Randy Bradbury Invites Fans To Join In On Sing Along

Home News Kyle Cravens December 26th, 2020 - 7:07 PM

Punk Rock Karaoke is at once a noun and a verb that fans are invited to participate in whenever one might see fit. The band is made up of Bad Religion’s Greg Hetson, NOFX’s Eric Melvin, Goldifinger’s Darrin Pfeiffer and Pennywise’s Randy Bradbury. By navigating the punk rock supergroups website and signing up, anyone can submit a video of themselves singing alone to their favorite punk song before sending it off to Punk Rock Karaoke. Then just look forward to a curated video reply that features Punk Rock Karaoke as everyone’s very own backing band.

Punk Rock Karaoke have been at it, making punk rock dreams come true, since 1996 when Hetson started the band with Melvin as a fun side project. Since then, they have added Pfeiffer and Bradbury to fill out the roster and play around the world. As the weeks and months of pandemic ridden at home languish have marched on, some high-profile guests have been featured, including Mike Aukerman of The Descendents and Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray to mention just a few.

For more on the punk supergroups members and their respective acts, check out Bad Religion’s energetic new anthem, “What Are We Standing For.” Don’t miss NOFX’s New Year’s Live Stream Event and Goldfinger’s contribution to a cover of Black Flag’s “Jealous Again.”

photo credit: Raymond Flotat