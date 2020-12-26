Barry Gibb Re-Records 1967 Song “Butterfly” With New Appearances From Gillian Welch And David Rawlings

Home News Kyle Cravens December 26th, 2020 - 6:51 PM

Singer, songwriter and producer Barry Gibb, one third of the brothers that made up the legendary Bee Gees group, keeps the build up for his new album with a new reworking of “Butterfly” featuring special guests Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

Originally recorded in 1967, “Butterfly” is the second unveiled from Gibb’s anticipated new album, GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, which will be released January 8. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record finds Gibb realizing his long-time dream of working with some of the artists he admires the most. The song itself is a full bodied melodic pleasure. The harmonies between the bookends of the song harken back to musical layers The Eagles accomplished in their heyday. The visualizer that supports it is a scrapbook of farmlands and rolling hills.

In addition to Welch and Rawlings, the album features collaborations with Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Emmanuel. Watch the album’s official trailer HERE.

Concerning the recording of GREENFIELDS, Barry Gibb shares, “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic) the album took on a life of its own. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it…but I think we were.”

For more on the artists that are featured in Butterflies, check out new songs “Peace In The Valley” and “There’s a First Time For Everything” from Gillian Welch. There is also the southern country stomp “Cumberland Gap” by David Rawlings.