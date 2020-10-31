Gillian Welch Shares Two New Songs “Peace In The Valley” And “There’s A First Time For Everything”

Home News Ariel King October 31st, 2020 - 7:10 PM

Gillian Welch has shared the first two singles from her upcoming album, Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 3 with “Peace In The Valley” and “There’s A First Time For Everything.” the songs come from her third and final installment of lost recordings she had found, which will be released in full on November 13. Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs will be available in a box set that includes all volumes on December 11, with preorders currently available on her website.

The tracks from Welch’s Boots No. 2 collection had initially been recorded some years ago, however Welch shelved the songs due to perceived shortcomings. Upon finding and re-listening to the tracks, Welch realized whatever shortcomings the songs had had were no longer noticeable, and so she planned to release the songs in a string of collections.

“Peace In The Valley” features Welch and her companion, David Rawling, softly playing the guitar and singing as her humble voice describes “surrendering to the white man” in order to continue “peace in the valley.” Welch tells the story of a Native American chief who had lost everything when white settlers made their way in. “You can’t raise up your children and watch them grow/Without peace in the valley,” Welch sings.

“There’s A First Time For Everything” brings a sweet tone as Welch describes falling in love. The guitars twang as her voice falls into a soft melody, creating a swaying love song. She describes the firsts in a relationship, from when they first laid eyes on each other to the first kiss, the guitars swirling with Welch’s voice to create a sparkling tone.

Welch had released Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 1 in July, with the second installment following in September. Welch had also shared the song “Happy Mother’s Day” this past Mother’s Day, in May. Welch had been accompanied by Rawlings for a performance at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019, with the two playing their song “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings.” The track had been nominated for an Academy Award as Best Original Song, with the song being written for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 3 track list:

1. “Sin City”

2. “Turn It Up”

3. “Strangers Again”

4. “What Can I Do”

5. “Make Me Down A Pallet On Your Floor”

6. “City Girl”

7. “How’s About You”

8. “Changing Ground”

9. “If I Ain’t Going To Heaven”

10. “Peace In The Valley”

11. “Cowboy Rides Away”

12. “There’s A First Time For Everything”

13. “Wanted Man”

14. “Put Your Foot Upon The Path”

15. “Garden Of Love”

16. “Streets Of St. Paul”

17. “One Little Song”