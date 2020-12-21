Laura Jane Grace Cruises a Gloomy Chicago in New Video for “Blood and Thunder”

Home News Aaron Grech December 21st, 2020 - 3:51 PM

Laura Jane Grace, the frontwoman for Against Me! has debuted a new music video for “Blood and Thunder,” which was featured on her debut solo album Stay Alive!. This simplistic music video was shot entirely by Grace in black and white, and follows her driving through Chicago on a cloudy day.

As opposed to her normal punk work, “Blood and Thunder” is a stripped back acoustic song, complemented by easy going guitar chords and Grace’s voice. The song itself discusses the weather in Chicago, alongside some notable landmarks such as Western Avenue and Gold Coast, before going into her own inner thoughts.

Stay Alive! was produced by the legendary Steve Albini and was quickly followed by he solo live debut at Lincoln Hall back in October. The performer also appeared on the Lydia Loveless single “September.”

“Two years in the making, and yet a surprise drop, but there’s no surprise that the album is another great record by the one and only Laura Jane Grace,” mxdwn reviewer Alison Aber explained. “When everything feels hard and exhausting, it feels good to get new music like Stay Alive because it has healing powers.”

Grace’s latest studio album is filled with a number of acoustic singles, that still highlight her signature punk energy, with charged acoustic chords and powerful vocals filled with a ton of visceral imagery. Her previous single from the project “The Swimming Pool Song” was accompanied by a music video directed by Hannah Gamble and starred Grace herself.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat