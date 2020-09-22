Lydia Loveless Explores the Loneliness and Aching of Teenage Years in New Video for “September” Featuring Vocals from Laura Jane Grace

Home News Aaron Grech September 22nd, 2020 - 5:52 PM

Alternative country artist Lydia Loveless has released a new music video “September,” which is set to be featured on her upcoming studio album release Daughter, out September 25 via Honey, You’re Gonna Be Late Records. This latest single features Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace and is accompanied by a music video directed by Grace and Michael Casey.

“September” is a simple video shot on an iPhone 11, featuring Bridget Christine, Kyle Cox and Scotty Sandwich as it main stars. The lo-fi style of the video shows Christine leaving what appears to be an abusive home with an alcoholic patriarch, who is shown wearing a cardboard mask. During her time outside of the home she gives flowers to other figures wearing similar cardboard masks, and comes across a friend who takes her out. At the end of this video she tearfully rejects her friend’s advances, while the patriarch is shown face down in cigarettes and alcohol.

The track itself is a soft country ballad with strong pianos and a passionate vocal performance from Loveless, which is gently assisted by Grace’s performance. According to Loveless, this song is a personal take on the ache of being a teenager, while the style of the music video was done to distance its personal nature.

“‘September’ is a song about the loneliness and ache of being a teenager. I wanted to depict that in the video without being too personal, and we thought Bridget and Kyle would be the perfect people to star in it,” Loveless explained in a press release. “There’s nothing I love more than not being in my own video, so I loved just watching everyone get into character and tell this sad story in front of me.”

Loveless accused Bloodshot Records co-founder Mark Panick of sexual misconduct last year, which led to his departure from the record label. Her project Boy Crazy and Single(s) came out in 2017.