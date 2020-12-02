Laura Jane Grace Shares NSFW Video for Stripped Back Song “The Swimming Pool Song”

Home News Aaron Grech December 2nd, 2020 - 11:28 PM

Laura Jane Grace, who serves as the frontwoman for the punk outfit Against Me!, has released a new NSFW music video for her single “The Swimming Pool Song,” which was originally featured on her debut solo record Stay Alive!. This video was directed by Emulsion Lab and stars Grace alongside Hannah Gamble.

“The Swimming Pool Song” is a unique video, shows Gamble, who is in a dress, bloodied all over their face and clothing, running away from a figure in a ghoul mask. Gamble and the ghoul eventually stop running in the middle of a field surrounded by trees, when the ghoul turns toward the camera and begins running toward it.

This visual provides a perfect contrast to this acoustic song, which is filled by powerful vocals from Grace, alongside a catchy guitar melody. This melding of two different sounds provides a punk rock feel to the powerful song, adding charisma to its passionate lyrics, such as “I am a burning church/ I am artifice and years collapsing.”

Steve Albini produced Stay Alive!, which was quickly followed by a live debut at Lincoln Hall back in October. She previously appeared on Lydia Loveless’ single “September.”

“Two years in the making, and yet a surprise drop, but there’s no surprise that the album is another great record by the one and only Laura Jane Grace,” mxdwn reviewer Alison Aber explained. “When everything feels hard and exhausting, it feels good to get new music like Stay Alive because it has healing powers.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat