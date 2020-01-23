Cage the Elephant Release New Version of “Broken Boy” Featuring Vocals by Iggy Pop

Home News Aaron Grech January 23rd, 2020 - 12:12 PM

Cage The Elephant have released a new version of “Broken Boy,” with new vocals from proto-punk/rock icon Iggy Pop. The original track was featured on the band’s most recent album release Social Cues, which came out last year, and is currently nominated for a Grammy award for Best Rock Album.

Iggy Pop brings his vocals into the choruses of this new version, and the second verse of the newly released track. His take on the song gives it a more goth inspired feel with deep vocals and a gritty delivery that give the track a slightly darker tone than the original.

“He’s such a pioneer in so many fields: lyrically, culturally, poetically, visually, musically, and stylistically,” the band’s frontman Matt Schultz stated in a press release. “Only a couple times in your life do you have the opportunity to share a moment with a visionary and beautiful human as he is. I’m grateful and blown away to have experienced and witnessed, not just his creativity, but also his kindness, humility, and humanness first hand. Such a testimony to the power of love.”

The band teamed up with indie musician Beck last year for the reggae-tinged song “Night Running,” which was also featured on the recent album release. This latest project was produced by Jonah Graham Hill, and was recorded at various studios in Nashville such as Battle Tapes Recording, Blackbird Studio and Sound Emporium, and at the LA-Based The Village Recording Studio.

The band cancelled their European tour appearances last year after their guitarist suffered an on-stage injury.

Check out our review of Iggy Pop’s most recent album release Free.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer