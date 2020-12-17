Enter Shikari Shares Quirky and Somewhat-Disturbing Video for “T.I.N.A.”

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 17th, 2020 - 10:21 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

The new video for Enter Shikari’s “T.I.N.A.” is certainly bizarre, with the band members’ heads turned into ‘human balloons.’ The song is off their latest album Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible, which came out in April.

Videographer Matthew Taylor directed and animated the music video himself with the help of Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds contributing some additional sound design. The animation is highly detailed as the video shows close-up shots of half hand/half human face blobs dance around to the best of their ability. As the hands’ fingers fall limp like hair during the moments that the head balloons take to look at the light pouring through the hole they created in the brick wall behind them, there’s an uncanniness to the emotion present in their vividly colored eyes.

It’s a cryptic song with lines like “There is no alternative/Take my hand if you want to live” and “The present is the past that we cannot shed.” Instrumentally, it has a propulsive drum rhythm, quick trance synths, and the vocals are spliced and distorted leading up to the guitar ripping in for the hooks.

Enter Shikari have released videos for a couple other songs from their new album this year as well, “The Dreamer’s Hotel” and “The Great Unknown.” The band called Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible their ‘definitive’ album leading up to its release.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado