Enter Shikari Release New Video Created in Isolation for Techno-Influenced Song “The Great Unknown”

Drew Feinerman May 12th, 2020 - 3:05 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

British alt rock band Enter Shikari have just released a new video for their song “The Great Unknown,” a song from the band’s latest album Nothing Is True and Everything is Possible that was released last month. This is the second song from the album to receive video treatment, following “The Dreamer’s Hotel“.

The song is an upbeat, tencho-charged bolt of lightning that still carries a punk rock feel at heart. The video captures what appears to be some sort of futuristic city in a potentially apocalyptic setting, almost resembling Westworld Season 3, all while completely devoid of inhabitants. The setting perfectly fits the message of the song, as singer Rou Reynolds belts the chorus “If there’s an anyone out there / give me a sign,” while his image is reflected via hologram. The vast cityscape is a marvelous visual, and the grand scale perfectly matches the high energy of the song.

I’m so glad we were able to still make a video for this song, what with the current state of affairs, and I’m glad we were able to convey the emotions intrinsic to the song with this video – our state of isolation and desolation but also determination and connection,” stated Reynolds about the video. “Yet again it was a great pleasure to work with Polygon, albeit remotely this time! I won’t forget taking directions from him on Skype, as I recorded my scenes in front of a homemade green-screen in my bedroom!”

Nothing Is True and Everything is Possible is Enter Shikari’s sixth studio album since their inception in 2003, and their most recent since The Spark in 2017. The album received high praise among both critics and fans upon its release, as Mxdwn’s Logan Blake described the album as a, “manifesto on the grim state of the contemporary now will leave you dumbstruck and feeling a little bleak… along with an aftertaste of hope.”