Enter Shikari Release Fuzzy Psychedelic New Video For “The Dreamer’s Hotel”

March 8th, 2020

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

The abrasively kinetic energy that British electronic alternative rock band Enter Shikari unloads in their latest music video for “The Dreamer’s Hotel”, is infectiously compelling, if not addictive. According to Enter Shikari’s own official YouTube channel “‘{ The Dreamer’s Hotel }’ is taken from Enter Shikari’s forthcoming album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’, out on 17th April 2020.” Their latest musical offering marks their first full length album since their fifth full length studio album, 2017’s The Spark, independently released via the band’s own music imprint, Ambush Reality.

The St Albans, Hertfordshire, England-based collective formed back in 1999 and came into prominence in 2003 independently releasing five full length studio albums. Enter Shikari’s full discography includes their breakout 2007 debut album Take to the Skies, their 2009 sophomore album Common Dreads, the third studio followup album 2012’s A Flash Flood of Colour, their fourth studio album The Mindsweep (in association with PIAS Recordings) and their latest fifth studio album 2017’s The Spark with PIAS Recordings for distribution. Their current touring roster is comprised of frontman Rou Reynolds (lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist), Rory Clewlow (lead guitar, backing vocals, keyboards, synthesizers), Rob Rolfe (drums and backing vocals) and Chris Batten (bass, backing vocals, keyboards and synthesizers).

The music video for “The Dreamer’s Hotel” opens with frontman Reynolds waking up, getting out of bed with a microphone in hand gearing up to start off the band’s rampant playing in the background. The distorted synthesizers that open up the track is amplified by tide dyed funk warped displayed visuals included in the music video. The throwback garage band rock vibe give the music video that rough around the edges kitschy appeal, along with the furnishings and overall decor of the room in which the band is playing in.

As previously reported here on mxdwn, Reynolds enthusiastic genesis and recording process of their latest musical offering was detailed when “Reynolds stated in an interview, ‘I wasn’t really sure where to take things next, but there’s a real plan starting to form. There’ll be tracks on there that wouldn’t sound out of place on Take To The Skies or Common Dreads. There’s some heavy stuff, some euphoric things… the synths and guitars are bolder on this record.’

He continued on, ‘We’re trying to make the definitive Shikari record; the one that a fan would pass to their mate like, ‘You don’t know Shikari? This is where you start.'”

To listen to Enter Shikari’s “The Dreamer’s Hotel” stream below, via YouTube.

