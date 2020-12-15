Largest Concert Promoter In Texas, Margin Walker, To Shut Down

Home News Aaron Grech December 15th, 2020 - 4:45 PM

Margin Walker Presents, the largest independent concert promoter in the state of Texas, will be shutting down according to an update on social media and the local outlet Texas Monthly. The company was forced to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down the live events industry nationwide.

“Even with strategic changes in the business, painful staff cuts and taking loans and grants, sadly, we at Margin Walker Presents have not been immune, and it breaks our hearts to announce that this wild ride has come to an end, and we are closing the business, as of this week,” the company said in a statement on social media.

Thank you for trying to help us keep our doors open as long as possible. For info on a specific show please email the venue directly. If you’ve purchased tickets from Margin Walker directly (Mohawk, Barracuda, Dada, Ruins etc) please contact Eventbrite at https://t.co/DIXiizvSJ8 pic.twitter.com/YNMGwtxNd8 — Margin Walker (@MarginWalkerTX) December 14, 2020

The event promoter is one of the latest to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas, which already shut down prominent Austin venues Barracuda and Threadgill’s. Other prominent companies in the state such as SXSW and C3 Presents, which hosts Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits have faced massive layoffs as a result of the pandemic.

Margin Walker Presents first began in 2016 and worked extensively with venues such as Austin’s Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlies and the aforementioned Barracuda, as well as Houston’s White Oak Music Hall, Dallas’s Club Dada and Bomb Factory and San Antonio’s Paper Tiger, while hosting over 3,500 events in the state. According to a local ABC outlet, Margin Walker Presents teamed up with artists and businesses to present livestream events and sold “show bonds” for future concerts top stay afloat during the pandemic.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford