Austin City Limits Cancels 2020 Festival Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech July 1st, 2020 - 1:53 PM

The Austin City Limits music festival has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ahead of any official lineup release. This cancellation comes months after the cancellation of SXSW, another prominent Austin music festival, which was cancelled a mere few weeks before its scheduled date in March.

Tickets were sold for this event, however ticketholders will have the chance to either get their tickets refunded or they can use them for next year’s event. The event was originally scheduled to take place at Zilker Park this year from October 2 to 4 and from the following week October 9 to 11.

“We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution,” organizers wrote in a press statement. “The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.”

Like SXSW, The Austin City Limits music festival has a large impact on the city’s economy, with a study reporting that the event contributed $1.5 billion to the local economy between 2006 to 2016. Next year’s event will take place from October 1 to 3 and the following week from October 8 to 10 in Zilker Park once again.

Last year’s event saw a massive lineup featuring the likes of Mumford & Sons, Guns N’ Roses, Robyn, Childish Gambino, Cardi B, The Cure, Billie Eilish and Tame Impala. The year prior saw appearances from The National, Father John Misty, St. Vincent, Chvrches and Arctic Monkeys.