Deaf Club Featuring Justin Pearson, Brian Amalfitano, Scott Osment, Jason Klein And Tommy Meehan Cover Killing Joke’s “The Wait” To Raise Money For Stacey Abram’s Fair Fight

Home News Aaron Grech December 15th, 2020 - 7:46 PM

Deaf Club, which features Justin Pearson of The Locust, Brian Amalfitano of ACxDC, Scott Osment of Weak Flesh, Jason Klein of Run With The Hunted and Tommy Meehan of The Manx and Chum Out! have released a cover of Killing Joke’s “The Wait” to help support Stacey Abrams Fair Fight initiative. This song originally appeared on Killing Joke’s self-titled debut back in 1980.

This take on “The Wait” is an update of The Killing Joke classic, with louder more abrasive instruments giving it a more modern punk feel, complemented by an aggressive vocal delivery from Pearson. A visual, showing images of social unrest and military conflicts, has also been released.

“Deaf Club is just a band, and we just make music, if you can call it that. However, we have the ability to communicate through our art and hopefully help change things that are broken,” Pearson told BrooklynVegan. “We’ve decided to cover ‘The Wait’ by Killing Joke, who is a band that I have grown up listening to, and have taken musical as well as political cues from since I was ten years old.”

The Fair Fight initiative seeks to help encourage voter turnout for the runoff Senate election on January 5, which will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate. The initiative was started earlier this year as a way to help increase voter turnout in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

A number of artists such as Death Cab for Cutie, Hayley Williams, Laura Jane Grace and Jeff Tweedy have taken up initiatives this year to help support Fair Fight. Merge Records put out the Going to Georgia compilation this year to support the organization, which featured tracks from Superchunk, Torres and Wye Oak.

Formed in 2019, Deaf Club are a relatively new outfit from San Diego, California. Their debut project Contemporary Sickness came out in 2019.